COVID-19 LATEST: Six deaths and 269 cases as we get close to Level 5 exit

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 6 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

There has been a total of 2,033 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Tuesday 24th November, the HPSC has been notified of 269 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 71,187 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today;

123 are men / 146 are women

64% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 35 years old

88 in Dublin, 42 in Cork, 25 in Limerick, 20 in Louth, 16 in Donegal, and the remaining 78 spread across 17 other counties.



As of 2pm today 260 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 36 are in ICU. 23 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.