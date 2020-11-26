Kildare Death Notices for today: Thursday, November 26

The death has occurred of Catherine SAUNDERS

Alasty, North Kill, Kill, Kildare



Beloved daughter of the late Muriel and Jimmy, sister of Lesley, Derek, Muriel, Niamh and Orla. Sadly missed by her loving family, brothers-in-law Geordie and John, nieces Eva, nephews Roberto, Joe, Ian and Conor, aunts, uncles, relatives and friends.

"May She Rest In Peace"

House Private Please

In accordance with government directives and in the interest of public health, a private family funeral will take place. Those who would like to attend the funeral but cannot due to the current restrictions on gatherings are invited to leave a message on the condolence page below.

For those that wish to view Catherine's Funeral Mass, it will be streamed live on Saturday morning at 10am from the Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas, via the webcam on the Naas Parish website at www.naasparish.ie.

The death has occurred of Sr. Mary Winifred Deay

Whitby Yorkshire/ Spratstown, Ballytore, Kildare



The death has occurred of Sr Mary Winifred (Winnie) Deay. Sisters of mercy convent Whitby, Yorkshire and Spratstown, Ballytore. Sister of Barney Spratstown and her late brother Billy Clonmore and her sister Rose. Will be sadly missed by her many nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and especially the sisters of mercy order who she dedicated her life to.

May she rest in peace

A Private funeral will take place in Whitby, Yorkshire.

The death has occurred of Anne Farrell (née Conlan)

Ard Mhuire, Rathangan, Kildare



Anne Farrell (nee Conlan), Ard Mhuire, Rathangan, Co. Kildare, November 25th 2020. Peacefully at Naas General Hospital, surrounded by her family. Deeply regretted by her loving husband, Patrick (Paud), children Derek, Shelia, Shane, brother Pa, daughters in law, Luchia, Fiona, son in law Brendan, grandchildren Alan, Molly, Abby, Harry, Tadhg and Rachel, bothers and sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May She Rest In Peace.

In line with Government and HSE guidelines there will be a private family Funeral Mass for Anne on Friday morning at 11 o'clock in the Church of Assumption & St. Patrick, Rathangan, followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Rathangan.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.youtube.com/c/icatholicplayer

The death has occurred of Mary (Maire) McDonagh (née Coyne)

Willow Lawns, Kilmeague, Kildare



Formerly of Allenwood South. Peacefully at Tallaght hospital surrounded by her loving family. Wife of the late Patrick, daughter of the late Peter and Bridget, sister of the late John, P, Jim, Judy and Bridie. Sadly missed by her loving sister Cissy, children Paddy, John, Peter, Jim, Michael, Francis, Ger, Brigid, Mary and Catherine, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, and friends.

May Maire Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below. Removal on Saturday morning to arrive at The Church of The Holy Trinity, Allen, for Requiem Mass at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in Allen Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Adrian Dwyer

Briencan, Ballymore Eustace, Kildare



Adrian Dwyer, Briencan, Ballymore Eustace. Peacefully at St Vincent's Hospital Athy. Surrounded by his loving family. Beloved brother of Anna Reilly (Dunlavin) and late sister Mary O'Keefe (Ballymore), his brother-in-law John Reilly (Dunlavin), nieces Martina, Geraldine, Anne-Marie, Adrienne, Jude and extended family.

Due to current government guidelines a private funeral will take place on Wednesday, 25th, at 12 noon in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ballymore Eustace followed by a private burial in St Mary's Cemetery.