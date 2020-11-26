Kildare teachers lobby government for return of Irish dancing classes

Kildare Irish dancing schools are calling on the government to let them open their doors again.

A national online petition has been set up to lobby the government to ease the Covid restrictions so dance schools can get up and running again.

"On Friday (tomorrow), the Irish government will be announcing a new set of guidelines, as we emerge from lockdown. Dancing teachers, like all sectors, have adapted to the current conditions, and have invested time and money to create safe learning environments for kids. Unfortunately, unlike other art forms they are not allowed teach in small, socially-distanced pods," said the dance teachers.

A video has been created with over 600 dancers of various styles, to raise awareness of the issue.

People are being asked to like and share the video to increase pressure on the government.