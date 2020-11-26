NTA seeking Kildare views on new transport strategy

The National Transport Authority (NTA) has published an Issues Paper as an initial part of the statutory review of the Greater Dublin Area Transport Strategy (2016-2035), which includes Kildare.

The current strategy, adopted in 2016 and, legally, must be reviewed by 2022.

The NTA is asking the public to provide their views by completing an online feedback form at www.nationaltransport.ie.

The NTA said it wants to understand what people’s overall priorities are for the Transport Strategy.

That might be sustainability, accessibility, economic development or tackling disadvantage.

In an issues paper, it said that it needed to consult people on the situation in the post Covid Greater Dublin Area (Dublin, Kildare, Meath and Wicklow).

A second major consultation process will take place around the middle of next year following the development of draft strategy proposals.

In the document, the NTA said that 180 additional buses have been added to the bus fleet since 2016 and there has been investment in Local Link buses, including in Kildare.

The tram fleet, which was 67 trains in 2016, will number 81 early in 2021.

The NTA said it is particularly interested in the effects of home working, post Covid issues in the GDA, changes needed for climate change and electric scooters etc,

It wants to have an updated transport strategy taking us to 2042.

Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan TD said this is about improving our overall transport system and deciding how we travel through our local area, how we bring our children to school, travel to work and visit friends and family.”

Anne Graham, CEO, NTA said: “We now need people’s help. We want to hear people’s views on what should be considered in the preparation of the new Transport Strategy for the Greater Dublin Area.

“We’re asking people to read our discussion document and then go to the website and respond to questions in the feedback form. This will help us shape our approach so that the revised Strategy we publish next year, reflects the views of the public.