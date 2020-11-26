Dining Room appeal for Kildare people in need this Christmas

The Dining Room in Newbridge has launched it's Christmas appeal for donations of non perishable food, and vouchers.

On social media, the charity said: "It has been a strange and difficult year for a lot of people. Here at The Dining Room we are hoping to spread a little joy this Christmas. The Dining Room has not been on the streets of Newbridge serving hot food since March.

"We have, however, continued to support people suffering from food poverty by doing food drops. We have also continued to support people sleeping rough with food, tents, sleeping bags and other items where we can.

"We are asking that all Christmas donations be into us by December 10. This will allow us time to sort through the donations, package them up and get them out to people in plenty of time before Christmas."

On December 6, Dining Room volunteers will be at Tesco, Newbridge from 10am until 6pm.

"While maintaining social distancing rules we will be informing people of what we do, how we try to help and accepting donations. Some of the items we would love to receive for our service users include: Christmas cake, pudding, mince pies, his and hers gifts sets, Christmas biscuits, slipper sock/fluffy socks, Christmas sweets, selection boxes, bottles of minerals, family board games, bottles of squash, tinned fruit, jelly and trifle sponges, dried non-perishable foods such as beans, peas, carrots, sweet corn, pasta, rice, noodles, sauces, pasta sauces, curry sauce, gravy, soups (tinned or packets), condensed milk, and vouchers (small denominations) from supermarkets, pennys, pizza, coffee and sandwiches."

They cannot accept fresh, frozen or chilled foods.