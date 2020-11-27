Kildare Death Notices for today: Friday, November 27

The death has occurred of Collette English (née Abbott)

Skenagun, Castledermot, Kildare / Carlow

Collette English, Skenagun, Castledermot, co Kildare and formerly of Knocknagee, Carlow, on 26th November 2020. At home surrounded by her loving family. Following a illness borne with courage and dignity. Beloved wife of Pat and mother to Patrina, Olivia and Michael (singer). Sadly missed by her husband, son, daughters, grandchildren Kayla, Dara and Jack, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, sons-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family relatives and friends. A special thanks to Collette Doyle.

May Collette Rest In Peace.

Due to government guidelines Collette`s Funeral will take place for family and close friends. Reposing at her home with Removal on Saturday, 28th November, to The Church of The Assumptiom, Castledermot arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am. Followed by burial immediately afterwards in Moone Cemetery, Co. Kildare.

Requiem Mass may be viewed online at the following link

https://youtu.be/mK6jq-q-StQ

Sympathies can be left on the Condolence section below.

The death has occurred of Paudge Kavanagh

Raheens, Caragh, Kildare

Kavanagh, Paudge, Raheens, Caragh, Co. Kildare. November 26th 2020, Peacefully at Naas Hospital. Beloved husband of the late Ena, deeply regretted by his loving daughter Imelda, sons P.J. and Jerome, son in-law Robert, daughter in-law Susan, grandchildren Stephen, Amy, Jade and Danny, great grandchild Hayley, brother Oliver, sisters Bernadette and Margaret, brothers in-law, sisters in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

REST IN PEACE

Due to current Government restrictions, a private family Funeral will be held. Those wishing to send their condolences to the family may do so in the section below. Those who would have liked to attend the Funeral Service but cannot may view a live stream on Saturday at 11am at www.caraghparish.ie.



The death has occurred of Mary (Bridie) Maloney (née Phillips)

5 Clonmullion, Athy, Kildare

Wife of the Late John. Deeply regretted by her loving children Paddy, Mary, Kathleen, Lily, Richard and Jennifer, sons-in-law Joe and Mick, daughter-in-law Yvonne, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Due to government restrictions a private family Requiem Mass will take place at 11am on Monday morning (November 30th) in St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy, limited to 25 people. The Mass will be livestreamed see www.parishofathy.ie. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's Old Cemetery, Athy.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but cannot due to the current restrictions may leave a message in the section marked 'condolences' below.



The death has occurred of George Moore

1438 Kilberry, Athy, Kildare

Deeply regretted by his loving children Anthony, Aisling, Alan, John, Anna and Brian, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Due to government guidelines a private family cremation will take place.



The death has occurred of Joan PURCELL (née Rogers)

Naas, Kildare / Kiltimagh, Mayo

Formerly of Kiltimagh, Co. Mayo. Beloved wife of Brig-Gen Patrick Purcell, mother of Siobhán, Fergal and the late Deirdre. Sadly missed by her loving family, daughter-in-law Ann, grandchildren Rachel and Suzanne, niece Roisín and also by Nickey, Julianne, Colm and Fiachra, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Funeral Mass on Saturday, 28th November, at 12 noon in the Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas and can be viewed at www.naasparish.ie. The funeral will be held in accordance with Covid-19 government guidelines.

"May She Rest In Peace"



The death has occurred of Catherine SAUNDERS

Alasty, North Kill, Kill, Kildare

Beloved daughter of the late Muriel and Jimmy, sister of Lesley, Derek, Muriel, Niamh and Orla. Sadly missed by her loving family, brothers-in-law Geordie and John, nieces Eva, nephews Roberto, Joe, Ian and Conor, aunts, uncles, relatives and friends.

"May She Rest In Peace"

House Private Please

In accordance with government directives and in the interest of public health, a private family funeral will take place. Those who would like to attend the funeral but cannot due to the current restrictions on gatherings are invited to leave a message on the condolence page below.

For those that wish to view Catherine's Funeral Mass, it will be streamed live on Saturday morning at 10am from the Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas, via the webcam on the Naas Parish website at www.naasparish.ie.

The death has occurred of Sr. Mary Winifred Deay

Whitby Yorkshire/ Spratstown, Ballytore, Kildare

The death has occurred of Sr Mary Winifred (Winnie) Deay. Sisters of mercy convent Whitby, Yorkshire and Spratstown, Ballytore. Sister of Barney Spratstown and her late brother Billy Clonmore and her sister Rose. Will be sadly missed by her many nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and especially the sisters of mercy order who she dedicated her life to.

May she rest in peace

A Private funeral will take place in Whitby, Yorkshire.