Garda appeal after criminal damage caused to Kilcullen shop
Gardaí are investigating an incident of criminal damage at a retail premises which occurred in Kilcullen, Co Kildare on the evening of Wednesday, November 18 last.
The scene was preserved for a technical examination.
Anybody who noticed anybody people or vehicles in the area at the time are asked to contact Kilcullen Garda Station.
A Garda statement added: "No arrests have been made. Investigations are ongoing."
