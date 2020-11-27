Kilsaran lodges quarry plans for Carbury

Kilsaran Concrete has lodged plans for a quarry at Bracknagh, Carbury.

The plans were submitted to Kildare County Council on November 23. The proposed development is set over 42 acres and includes the upgrade of the site entrance onto the R401 to allow regular HGV traffic.

The application includes facilities such as a prefab including a toilet facility with septic tank and percolation area, double skinned fuel tank, weighbridge, wheelwash, processing plant and settlement lagoon.

Kilsaran Concrete, trading as Kilsaran Build wants permission for the extraction of sand and gravel, using the newly installed plant over an area of 22 acres. The extraction works will take place in two phases.

The remaining 19 acres will consist of the processing area, a stockpile area, and overburden storage area and buffer zones to the site boundaries. It says the lands will be restored to agricultural use after use.

The proposed operational period is for eight years plus one year to complete restoration. An Environmental Impact Assessment Report (EIAR) has been prepared in respect of this planning application.

Submissions can be made by December 5 and a decision is due on January 26.