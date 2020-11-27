Kilcock woman urges Kildare people to support virtual Goal Mile this Christmas

A Kilcock woman is calling on her fellow Kildare folk to go the distance and register to do a virtual Goal Mile this Christmas to support the world’s most vulnerable communities.

The appeal has come from Róisín Reddy, after Goal announced that the traditional and much-loved Goal Mile will be going virtual this year due to COVID-19 restrictions.

For the past several years thousands of people all over Kildare have turned out in their communities and parishes every Christmas to walk, run or jog a GOAL Mile, with funds raised going towards supporting GOAL’s work in 13 countries in Africa, Latin America and the Middle East.

According to Róisín, who has been a Goal Mile organiser for three years, it is more vital than ever that people support the Goal Mile this year.

Nursing student Róisín first got involved in the Goal Mile in 2011. She went to support friends who were organising the event.

“I soon realised there were not enough events in Kildare and lots of people were missing out so I decided to set up my own Goal Mile.”

Now in its third year, the Kilcock mile has become a huge success.

“Its great to have big turnout. The Goal Mile is a fantastic way for us to give back to those less fortunate during the Christmas season.”

“Whilst this Christmas we are all being asked to keep apart due to COVID-19, we can still stand together for GOAL by registering to complete a virtualGOAL Mile. Whether it’s a run, walk, swim, or cycle, I want people across Kildare to join me to travel a mile.”

Each registration will count as one mile. And according to Róisín, once people have registered they have the option of passing a virtual baton to challenge friends on social media to do likewise!

Goal's Director of Fundraising, Eamon Sharkey, said: “We are living in a totally different world to the one we were in last Christmas. COVID-19 has taken a grip and changed all of our lives, but sadly it is the most vulnerable communities around the world who are impacted most, with COVID-19 impacting on their livelihoods and access to food.

“I want to thank the people of Kildare for all their support for the GOAL Mile over the years. Despite COVID-19 we are determined that this great tradition will continue and we can all do our GOAL Mile virtually. Families and small groups of people may be able to do it together once Government guidelines and social distancing is strictly observed. This year will be different - but the end result will be the same.”

Here is how you can help GOAL hit the magic 10,000 miles in the spirit of helping those in need.

To register go to: https://www.goalglobal. org/goal-mile/

€15 for an adult and €10 for a child.