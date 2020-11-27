Christmas dinner delivered by Kildare Newbridge Lions Club
Christmas with Friends
This year, unfortunately the organisers of the annual Christmas dinner with friends will not be able to have its annual social day on Christmas day.
However Martinstown House will cook dinner and it can be delivered to your home.
It is sponsored by Newbridge Kildare Lions Club. If you would like a dinner please contact Anne Crowe at 086 8042624 or Damian Molyneux at 087 2450881.
