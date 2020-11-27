Man forced woman's hand on to his penis - claim

A man who allegedly forced a woman’s hand on to his erect penis is facing a sexual assault allegation, Naas District Court heard on November 25.

Reporting restrictions were applied by Judge Desmond Zaidan.

The man faces an allegation of sexual assault on November 11, 2019.

Sgt Jim McEvoy said it would be alleged that a female guest was staying as a guest at the address.

The man allegedly got into bed beside her, touched her breast and forced her hand on to his erect penis.

The case was adjourned until January 27 by Judge Desmond Zaidan.