Call to light up Kildare buildings on Disabilities day

Thirteen percent of people in Kildare have at least one disability and International Day of Persons with Disabilities on December 3 by shining a purple light on public buildings.

County Kildare Access Network (CKAN), the umbrella body for Kildare’s Local Access Groups, who are involved in advocating for better care and consideration of those with disabilities in every aspect of community life is encouraging many towns in the county to join the annual worldwide and national celebration to mark International Day of Persons with Disabilities by shining a purple light on public buildings. National landmarks across Ireland will be lighting up purple.



The day will be marked by a county Access Strategy launch.

The International Day of Persons with Disabilities aims to promote the rights and well-being of persons with disabilities in all spheres of society.

This year’s theme “Not all Disabilities are Visible” and the slogan “Access Matters” aim to spread awareness and understanding that not all disabilities are visible, such as mental illness, chronic pain, brain injuries and learning difficulties, among many others.

Cllr Angela Feeney said that on December 3, Kildare County Council is also launching the County Kildare Access Strategy, ‘A Universal access Approach 2020-2023.’ The vision is that County Kildare is inclusive, universal and accessible to all.

This year Kildare County Council became the overall winner in the All Ireland IPB & LAMA Council and Community Award. Winning the main award of the 31 Local Authorities, the Grand Prix title “Working to make County Kildare Inclusive & Accessible to all.”

Cllr Feeney said that 13% of the population of County Kildare, comprising 27,768 people, have at least one disability.

Cllr Feeney thanked all those businesses and community groups for supporting this worthy initiative, in particular Maynooth Access Group.