New arrangements for Kildare libraries

Kildare library service has announced changes to the service as a result of a return to Covid Level 3.

Following the announcement from the Government that the entire country is to be moved to level 3 ‘with modifications’ of Recovery and Resilience 2020-2021: Plan for Living with Covid-19, the following arrangements will now be in place for Kildare Libraries from Tuesday, December 1.

Kildare Libraries in Athy, Celbridge, Kildare, Leixlip, Maynooth, Naas and Newbridge will provide this service during normal service hours.

Readers can book a 30 minute browsing appointment at http://kildare.ie/library/OnlineBookingSystem/

www.kildare.ie/Library/PrivacyStatementOnlineBooking.pdf

Contact details for all our libraries are available at http://www.kildare.ie/library/Library/

The service asked people not to attend the library, borrow or return library items, if they or someone in their household has symptoms of Covid-19. “Please do not resume any of these library services until you, or they, have completed the 14 day isolation period and are fever free for the last 5 days.”

During your visit, please adhere to public health advice regarding social distancing, hand washing/sanitising and mask wearing. Please remember to bring your library card to avail of self-service options for borrowing and returning library items. If you have lost your card, staff will provide you with a replacement, it said.

Children under 13 must be accompanied by an adult.

Kildare libraries in Ballitore, Clane, Castledermot, Kilcullen, Kilcock, Monasterevin and Rathangan will provide a contact and collect request service during normal service hours.

Library items can be ordered online (https://librariesireland.iii.com/iii/encore/?lang=eng)

Once requested item(s) have been received by the chosen pick-up library, users will be notified via your chosen method. They can then contact the library to arrange a collection time.

A full list of our library contact information is available at http://www.kildare.ie/library/Library/

People also return items to the library via external library book bins, where available, or by contacting your nearest library to make arrangements.

It said that in all situations, the health and safety of library users and staff will be paramount.