Kildare County Council to pursue bus shelter planting proposal

Kildare County Council has been asked to adopt a policy which will make bus shelters in county Kildare eco friendly and supportive of biodiversity.

The plan is to put plants on the roof of bus shelters.

At the council's plenary (full) meeting yesterday, November 32, Cllrs Nuala Killeen and Chris Pender asked the council to adapt a strategy and encourage the National Transport Authority to adapt roofs of bus shelters in Kildare with special fittings to embrace climate action and biodiversity , as done successfully in Utrecht in the Netherlands.

Cllr Killeen told the meeting that grass and flower planting would help improve poor air quality which was not good in some areas.

It would also and provide a plant feeding grounds for insects and birds.

There are a lot of new bus stops coming on stream in Kildare, she said.

Cllr Killeen said that it would not cost a lot of money to pursue such a policy

Maor of Kildare, Cllr Mark Stafford, said they were “pushing an open door.”

Cllr Chris Pender said that they did not have to look as far as the Netherlands as an example of such a policy.

He said Dublin City Council has introduced such a policy for 1,200 bus stops in its area. “You don't have to go to Utrecht for that,” he said.

The Director of Services, Celine Barrett, said that they would contact the National Transport Authority and pass on the views of the council on the matter.