Kildare County Council to meet online for main December meeting

Kildare County Council’s December monthly meeting will be held online following legal moves at central government.

At their plenary November meeting held in Newbridge Town Hall today, November 30, members heard that the way is cleared for the December 21 meeting to be held online.

Cllr Ciara Galvin welcomed the move saying there should be ways for councillors to attend meetings remotely.

She said she could not attend the October meeting because she was sick.

Up to now, the council could not hold statutory meetings of the council online due to the current state of the law.

Legislation is now on the way.

Cllr Galvin said that the council should consider extending the remote option into the future even if a hybrid meeting was held, involving both councillors meeting at a location and attending online.

There was support from other councillors.

Cllr Evie Sammon said it would be welcomed by women and men on maternity/paternity leave.

Cllr Padraigh McEvoy said the council’s Protocol committee met last week and said there was a technical issue holding a hybrid meeting.

Mayor of Kildare, Cllr Mark Stafford said that the Ministerial order has been signed and they would hold the December meeting online. “Arrangements will be made for the press and wherever possible, the public, to attend,” he said.

Cllr Stafford said that if councillors had broadband problems, the council would do its best to facilitate them.