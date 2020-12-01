Damaged Naas town centre hoarding 'will be repaired'

Action will be taken to repair a damaged hoarding at Fairgreen Naas,

The wooden hoard at the corner of the entrance to Corban’s Lane is “very loose and is ready to fall”, Cllr Anne Breen told a Naas Municipal District meeting.

Read more County Kildare news

She said people are complaining and there are fears that it will fall out on to the street.

However David Reel, district engineer, said that the new owner of Naas Shopping Centre has undertaken to carry out repairs at a number of locations associated with the centre.