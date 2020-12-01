Video depicts a toddler in sex act, it's claimed in Naas court

A video depicting a toddler naked from the waist down engaging in a sex act with an adult woman was allegedly sent by a man to his neighbour.

The man appeared before a Naas District sitting on November 25 on two allegations of breaching the Child Traffic and Pornography Act.

He faces charges of distributing and possessing child pornography on March 13 last.

Det Gda Christine Brady said the video depicted the child, who’s aged two or three years, is attempting to put his penis into the back passage of an adult female with the assistance of a female.

The court heard that the identity of the child is unknown and efforts are being made to try to establish who he is.

Det Gda Brady said that a female speaks on the video with an American accent.

Read more County Kildare news

Judge Desmond Zaidan agreed to impose reporting restrictions, commenting that this was ironic when set against the fact that the child is unknown.

He also granted free legal aid and sent the case forward to be heard at Naas Circuit Court next year.

He said that if an alibi forms part of the defendant’s defence he must provide details of this to the prosecution in advance of the next court date.

The gardaí indicated that there was no objection to bail and the defendant is to sign on at Naas garda station once weekly.