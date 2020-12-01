Alleged €152,000 Naas garage fraud pair have case adjourned

Two men charged in connection with an alleged €152,000 fraud case at a Naas garage, appeared at Naas District Court on November 25.

John Mulligan, 51, whose address was given as Granary House, Newtown, Eadestown and Kenneth Smullen, 40, whose address given as Corkeragh, Donadea, are being prosecuted for an alleged 145 and 32 breaches respectively of the Theft and Fraud Offences Act on dates between January 2015 and July 2017.

Det Gda Wayne Kelly previously gave evidence of arresting Kenneth Smullen who replied “not guilty” to all allegations. He said he had worked for Joe Mallon Motors, Naas.

Det Gda Kelly alleged the amount involved is €152,517 involving both.

He said both worked for the same company and the case related to an alleged 62 transactions.

He said it would be alleged that cars traded in were not recorded on documents and were sold privately by the accused.

Solicitor Matt Byrne said Mr Mulligan was denying the allegations “fully and strenuously”.

Read more County Kildare news

Sgt Jim Kelly said that a book of evidence was not yet ready and he added that Det Gda Kelly had been off work for six weeks after contracting Covid-19.

Sgt Kelly said there are 150 statements in the file and a large number of associated documents.

He applied to alter a date in the documents from December to July and he said the book of evidence would be ready next week.

Judge Desmond Zaidan said the case is far from straightforward and is complex and serious.

He adjourned the matter until December 2.