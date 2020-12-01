Woman returns home near Naas as four men run from house
Incident
Naas gardaí are investigating
A woman came home to find four men fleeing her house in Caragh.
The incident happened last night (November 30) shortly after eight.
It’s understood the woman was responding to a notification from a house alarm company indicating there were intruders present at a dwelling in The Streams.
When she got there at 8.15pm four males climbed out of a front window and ran off.
It’s believed that the four got into a vehicle with no registration plates and left the area.
It’s also believed that some valuables were stolen from the property and garda investigations are ongoing.
