Woman returns home near Naas as four men run from house

A woman came home to find four men fleeing her house in Caragh.

The incident happened last night (November 30) shortly after eight.

It’s understood the woman was responding to a notification from a house alarm company indicating there were intruders present at a dwelling in The Streams.

When she got there at 8.15pm four males climbed out of a front window and ran off.

It’s believed that the four got into a vehicle with no registration plates and left the area.

It’s also believed that some valuables were stolen from the property and garda investigations are ongoing.