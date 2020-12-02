Public transport options to be consider for M4 Maynooth-Leixlip upgrade

The project to upgrade the M4 motorway between Maynooth and Leixlip will include the investigation and development of options to improve public transport facilities along the road corridor, the Dail has been told.

Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) has given €1 million to Kildare County Council this year “to progress planning and design work on the project.”

The public will be consulted.

Kildare North TD, Bernard Durkan, asked when the provision of low noise level surfaces will be completed on the M4.

Recently, the section of the M4 between Maynooth and Kilcock has been recently resurfaced.

The section of the motorway between Maynooth and Leixlip is scheduled for upgrade as part of the M4 Maynooth to Leixlip Transportation Corridor project.

Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport, Eamon Ryan said the works programmes on national roads are prioritised by TII on the basis of annual condition surveys that are undertaken on the entire network and “having regard, of course, to the availability of funding.”

TII said the funding for pavement improvement works on the N/M4 must be considered in the context of this.

Deputy Durkan was told by TII that technical advisers have been appointed by Kildare County Council to progress planning and design work on the proposed scheme. “As part of this work, a number of possible options and alternatives will be put forward for testing and analysis by the design team with a view to identifying the optimal option for the project. This process involves the consideration and examination of a wide range of factors, including environmental, engineering, economic, traffic patterns and the impacts of the project on local communities and properties. The project will also include the investigation and development of options to improve public transport facilities along the corridor. All options and alternatives will be subject to public consultation exercises, the outputs of which will form part of the assessment process.”