Kildare man charged with naming child in Central Criminal Court case

A 39 year old Maynooth man has appeared at Naas District Court charged with naming a child in a murder case in defiance of a court imposed restriction on doing so.

Conor Geoghegan, 739 Old Greenfield, Maynooth, is charged with publishing the name of “Boy A” in a Facebook report on June 19, 2019.

Garda Sergeant Jim Kelly told the December 1 sitting of Naas District Court that Mr Geoghegan is being charged under Section 51 (3)((b) of the Children's Act 2001 and other sections of the act.

Sgt Kelly said an order had been made in a higher court, the Central Criminal Court, by Judge McDermott, that children involved in a murder case be not named.

Sgt Kelly said that it is alleged that Mr Geoghegan named one of them, Boy A, on social media.

The naming is also in breach of Section 252 (1)(b) and Section 252 (4) of the same Childrens Act 2001.

Judge Desmond Zaidan asked why the matter was not being brought before Judge McDermott. Sgt Kelly said that the Director of Public Prosecution had directed the matter to come before the District Court in the area where the alleged defendant lives. Sgt Kelly said the DPP had directed that the matter could be tried summarily (less serious) or by indictment (more serious). The DPP recommended summary in Mr Geoghegan's case.

Sgt Kelly said that a garda investigation had led to Mr Geoghegan being charged and that he was one of a number of people being brought before the court for the offence in different court areas.

Judge Zaidan accepted jurisdiction and adjourned the matter to April 20 of next year.