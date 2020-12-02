Kildare man charged with having over €14,000 cocaine at his address

A 19 year old man has appeared at Naas District Court in connection with the alleged sale and supply of €14,600 of cocaine in north Kildare.

At the December 1 sitting of the court, Garda Sergeant Jim Kelly, for the prosecution, said that it is being alleged that Ryan Lawson, with an address at 29 Rye River Walk in Kilcock, had the drugs at his address on January 30 of this year.

The State is alleging that Mr Lawson had the drugs in his possession but also had them for sale and supply.

Judge Desmond Zaidan was told that following a search warrant at Mr Lawson’s address, the cocaine was allegedly found. Mr Lawson is being sent forward for trial at Naas Circuit Court and the case is adjourned to February 16 for a Book of Evidence to be prepared.