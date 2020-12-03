President Higgin's message for Rathangan seminar on wetlands

The latest free online Creative Rathangan Meitheal event takes place tomorrow, Saturday December 5.

Beginning with a message from President Michael D Higgins, it features presentations by Matthias G.C. Schouten 'Experiencing Landscape' and by Sinead Mercier on 'Just Transition'.

In 'Threads and Connections' , Patrick Breshihan will draw the threads of the discussion together by way of concluding this event, and the Layers series. Layers 3 – Remnants, Brownlands and Wetlands will conclude with the launch of 'Earth Writings' - a collaboration between artists and geographers edited by Karen Till, and which echoes the concerns and issues explored in the Layers series.

Further information or to book your place log on to Creative Rathangan Meitheal's Facebook Page and booking via Eventbrite.