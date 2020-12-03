Croí Laighean Credit Union supporting the local community

The ethos of Croí Laighean credit union is to build communities and relationships and to champion the prosperity and well being of members and the community.

Paul Kennedy, CEO Croí Laighean Credit Union said, “Over the last 12 months the importance of our ethos has been more tangible than ever as we deal with Covid-19. Our credit union has always strived to support members and the community and this year we provided €135,000 in financial support and improved service offerings to ensure we kept members safe during this time”.

CLCU staff & board members at the launch of their new partnership with Leixlip GAA

A Covid-19 Fund was put in place in April 2020 to provide financial support to charities and local organisations working with the most vulnerable in our community. The fund was able to release support quickly and worked with groups who helped individuals and families, young and old, with their immediate needs during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Martin Fitzgerald, Community Relations Specialist, Croí Laighean Credit Union commented, “In addition to our Covid-19 fund, during the first lockdown we ran some community initiatives across our social media channels. These included our Community Hub and Community Talks Podcast. We wanted to show our solidarity with our community, provide some outlets for people to listen to inspirational stories and learn skills from some of our local suppliers and members”

This autumn, the 2020 Community Fund was launched and over 90 local clubs and organisations received funding totalling €50,000. Founded 4 years ago, the fund has given back over €150,000 since the start to 200+ voluntary groups in our local communities, stretching from Clane to Leixlip, Edenderry to Coill Dubh, Carbury, Allenwood, Prosperous & Robertstown.

In addition to that, 13 clubs throughout the common bond received sponsorship from the credit union and our six secondary schools and many of our primary schools also received funding and support totalling nearly €50,000 from the credit union.

Martin Fitzgerald continued, “We have also announced a new partnership with Maynooth University GAA that offers a GAA scholarship to a Maynooth University GAA player from Croí Laighean Credit Union’s common bond for the academic year 2020/21.”

“Finally, we are in preparation mode to launch our annual Pat Jones Student Bursary award. The Bursary will launch in December 2020 and will see 2 students from local secondary schools, win €6,000 each towards their college education”

At Croí Laighean Credit Union, we believe credit unions are built on communities and relationships. We champion the prosperity and wellbeing of our members and our community and put their needs first. By developing these closer bonds and supporting their success, we can all grow and become more successful together. Become a member by visiting www.clcu.ie, calling us on 1800 23 24 25 or visiting any of our branches.