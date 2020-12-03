Proposal for temporary dwellings on Kildare sites

Motion aims to relieve ongoing shortage of rental accommodation

Kildare Now Reporter

Aras Chill Dara.

Temporary buildings for humanitarian purpose?

A proposal that Kildare County Council  return to the policy of providing “temporary demountable dwellings”  for people who have a site is to be considered by a council sub committee.

Cllr Brendan Weld made the proposal at the council’s monthly plenary meeting on November 30.

He said this would help to alleviate the ongoing shortage of  suitable accommodation for rent. 

In a report to members on the motion, officials said  demountable dwellings built to the relevant standards for housing are subject  to the Planning and Development Act 2000 (as amended) and planning permission is  required.  “The Council has, in the past, provided a limited number of demountable dwellings on  humanitarian grounds, and where the site was in the ownership of the individual/ family.” 

The council was told that there is currently no policy in place to allow demountable dwellings on sites and the  number of requests for such accommodation is relatively low. “In addition, there is no  specific funding provided for provision of demountable dwellings. Subject to the  agreement of the members it is recommended that this matter be referred to the  Housing Strategic Policy Committee for consideration.” 

Cllr Weld said he was happy with that suggestion.