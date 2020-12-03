Proposal for temporary dwellings on Kildare sites

A proposal that Kildare County Council return to the policy of providing “temporary demountable dwellings” for people who have a site is to be considered by a council sub committee.

Cllr Brendan Weld made the proposal at the council’s monthly plenary meeting on November 30.

He said this would help to alleviate the ongoing shortage of suitable accommodation for rent.

In a report to members on the motion, officials said demountable dwellings built to the relevant standards for housing are subject to the Planning and Development Act 2000 (as amended) and planning permission is required. “The Council has, in the past, provided a limited number of demountable dwellings on humanitarian grounds, and where the site was in the ownership of the individual/ family.”

The council was told that there is currently no policy in place to allow demountable dwellings on sites and the number of requests for such accommodation is relatively low. “In addition, there is no specific funding provided for provision of demountable dwellings. Subject to the agreement of the members it is recommended that this matter be referred to the Housing Strategic Policy Committee for consideration.”

Cllr Weld said he was happy with that suggestion.