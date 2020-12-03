New food processing facility proposed for Naas

Plans are in the pipeline for a new food processing facility at Naas Enterprise Park.

Core Industrial NEP Ltd are due to apply for planning permission for the development in the coming weeks. They want to divide Unit T5-1 Maple Drive into two units.

The proposed development, if approved, will incorporate a food preparation area, storage area and distribution area. The plans also include offices, staff and toilets, changing areas, and a plant room. 