St Anne's School launch fundraising appeal for special equipment

St Anne's School on the Curragh has launched an appeal to raise €20,000 for special playground, sensory and classroom equipment.

"This appeal is being made on behalf of St Anne’s School and is a request for you to support us to raise money to enhance the educational experience of our pupils and their learning environment," said principal, Pauline Dempsey on the go fund me page.

"We provide education for children who have been assessed as having general learning disabilities in either the moderate or severe range between the ages of five and eighteen years. Some of our pupils have physical or sensory impairments and some have a diagnosis of autism. All of our children are amazing and fun to be with and always do their very best. Their learning will progress with the experiences we provide for them.

"To do this effectively we need a large variety and vast amount of resources to cater for the very individual needs of our pupils to enable them to access the curriculum."

You can support this appeal by clicking here.