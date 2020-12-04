DIY SOS Kildare family turn on Leixlip Christmas lights

The Guihan family from Leixlip were the stars of the show yesterday, Thursday December 3 when they switched on the Christmas lights on the main street of the town.

The Christmas lights are a much-loved feature of the festive season and run along the length of the main street. Along with the lights, the Leixlip decorations include an outdoor crib and Christmas Tree.

The running cost of the Christmas lights this year is being sponsored by Intel who are also proving similar support for the lights in Celbridge and Maynooth.

The Guihan family, who live in Leixlip and who were featured recently on an episode of DIY SOS: The Big Build Ireland, were invited to help switch on the lights this year. Denise and Dermot Guihan were joined by their children – Shay, Finn and Riley – to perform the important task of turning on the Christmas tree and town lights.

Just after darkness had fallen, the family took their place in front of the giant Christmas tree on the main street. After a short countdown, the important switch was flipped and the lights of the tree and across the town came to life.

Joining the Guihan family for this special occasion were Celbridge-Leixlip Municipal District Councillors Ide Cussen and Bernard Caldwell, and Intel External Relations Manager Lisa Harlow.

Intel’s Lisa Harlow said; “We are proud to work together with our local towns and to support them with the running costs of the lights. The Christmas lights are such an important feature of each town at this time of year. They capture the spirit of the season so beautifully and bring joy to many. We know this has been a challenging year for our local communities and we hope that this gesture will help to maintain a much-loved Christmas tradition”.