Kildare Deaths December 4

Helen Mallon (née Byrne), Conroy Park, Kilcullen

The death has occurred of Helen Mallon (née Byrne) Conroy Park, Kilcullen on December 2 at Naas General Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Ger. Deeply regretted by her loving daughter Johanna, son-in-law Johnny, grandsons Danny and Jay, step-granddaughter Samantha, sisters Bridget and Carmel, brothers-in-law Denis and Sean, Sister-in-law Roseline, Nieces, Nephews, Relatives and friends.

Reposing at her residence from 6pm on today, Friday evening with prayers at 8pm. Removal from there on Saturday morning at 9.30am to The Church of the Sacred Heart and St Brigid, Kilcullen arriving for 10am Requiem Mass. Funeral afterwards to New Abbey Cemetery.

Due to current guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place restricted to 25 people in church.

Funeral Mass will be live streamed on www.mcnmedia.tv

Sandra Padayachy (née Bennett), Woodside Park, Kildare Town

The death has occurred of Sandra Padayachy (nee Bennett), formerly Woodside Park, Kildare Town, currently 28 Heather Walk, Smallfield, UK. Sadly missed by daughters Charlene and Nicole and son Edward, grandchildren Caitlyn and Billy and her new grandchild due to arrive 2021. Deeply missed by her sisters Cat and Caroline, stepfather Cully, loved forever by all her nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles, loved forever by her loyal neighbours and friends.

Sandra will reside at her home, 28 Heather Walk on Monday, December 14, from 12 noon. Funeral to follow on Tuesday, 15 December, under the care of Stoneman's Funeral Directors, Redhill.