What has the weather in store for us this weekend?

After a dry morning, rain will extend from the northeast of Leinster during the late morning and afternoon, persistent at times, with a risk of some wintry falls over high ground.

Met Eireann says it will become very windy with maximum temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees.

Tonight will be very windy, with further outbreaks of showery rain at first, but some clear spells will develop later, with just scattered showers, according to the national weather forecaster. Minimum temperatures 3 to 5 degrees, with fresh to strong northwesterly winds, easing a little by morning.

Saturday

Brightening up on Saturday with some sunny spells developing, but scattered showers will continue, mainly in eastern coastal counties. Some of the showers may be wintry, mainly over high ground. Very cold, with maximum temperatures of 4 to 8 degrees, with moderate to northerly winds in the morning, gradually decreasing mostly light by evening.

It will be mainly dry overnight, with clear spells, but some further scattered showers will continue, mainly on northern, western and southwestern coasts, some possibly wintry.

Widespread frost, with a risk of icy stretches. Fog patches also, with the risk of some dense pockets, as winds slacken further. Some freezing fog also. Minimum temperatures 0 to minus 3 degrees generally, but one or two degrees higher on some coasts.

Sunday is expected to be mainly dry, with variable cloud cover. Very cold and frosty to start, with fog, gradually clearing. However, frost and fog may linger in some areas for much of the day. Maximum temperatures 3 to 7 degrees, in calm conditions.

Later Sunday, outbreaks of rain will develop in the southwest, extending across most of Munster and possibly the far south of Leinster on Sunday night, with freshening easterly winds. Mainly dry elsewhere, with just a few coastal showers. Very cold, with frost and a risk of icy patches. Minimum temperatures 0 to 4 degrees, highest in Munster.