County Kildare man had worth €17,000 in bedroom - claim

Gardaí found drugs worth an estimated €24,800 when they searched a Clane address, it was alleged Naas District Court heard on November 25.

Stephen Murphy, 42, whose address was given as 43 Park View, Clane, is charged with qallegedly possessing drugs at that address on February 28 last.

Sgt Jim Kelly said that €7,700 worth of cannabis was found along with €17,100 worth of heroin.

The court heard that the cannabis was reportedly found in the sitting room and the heroin in a bedroom.

Sgt Kelly also said the State had no objection to bail being granted.

He added the defendant should sign on twice a week at Clane garda station and reside at 43 Park View.

He also said he should obey a curfew between 10pm and 7am.

The matter was adjourned until January 20.