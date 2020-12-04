Man damaged two cars with baseball bat in Naas estate in early morning incident - claim
Alleged
The hearing took place at Naas District Court
A man allegedly damaged two cars with a baseball bat in a Naas residential area, the local District Court heard on December 2.
John Stokes, 44, whose address was given as 16 Ballymany Manor, Naas, faces two allegations of criminal damage at a house in Sundays Well, Blessington Road, on April 26, 2018.
It’s understood that the cars belonged to a husband and wife.
Sgt Jim Kelly said it would be alleged that a baseball bat was used to damage the vehicles between 4.30am and 7am.The total amount of the damage caused to both cars was reportedly €1,172 (€928 and €244).
Judge Desmond Zaidan indicated he might refuse jurisdiction, meaning the case will go to the Circuit Court.
He adjourned it to January 6.
