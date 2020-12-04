Driver who 'flattened' traffic light in Naas had been drinking

A man who knocked over a traffic light while driving in Naas was prosecuted at the local District Court on December 2.

John O’Neill, 29, whose address was given as 3 The Grove, Brownstown, Curragh, was prosecuted for driving with excess alcohol on February 18, 2017 at Newbridge Road, Naas, near the Applegreen service station.

Sgt Jim Kelly told the court that a sample provided by the defendant provided a reading of 69 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath. He said it happened at 2.30am.

Gda Patrick Kelliher said the traffic light had been completely flattened at a cost of €5,000.

The court also heard that the man, an amateur jockey, has no previous convictions and he pulled in immediately after the accident, parked safely and did not leave the scene.

Solicitor David Gibbons asked for the disqualification to be postponed for as long as possible because a disqualification means that he will lose his income.

Judge Desmond Zaidan imposed a three year driving disqualification as well as a fine of €500.

He postponed the disqualification until June 1 next.