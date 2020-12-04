Leixlip student, Tara, lights up Wonderful Barn

One of Kildare’s most famous historical buildings was the location of a move to highlight International Day of Disabilities on December 3.

As part of an initiative from Kildare County Council to light up prominent buildings and structures in the county the St Patrick’s day committee in Leixlip was approached to light the Wonderful Barn in Leixlip purple, the colour being used to promote the day.

With the help of former county councillor, Anthony Larkin, at Ryetech Electrical, two 100 watt LED colour changing fittings with remotes were sourced.

These were installed over last weekend with the help of Denis Mc Carthy, a former Leixlip Town Councillor, Tom Doyle and apprentice electrician, Jack Doyle.

The task of the big switch on was given to Anthony’s daughter, Tara, who has disabilities,enthusiastically responded to the job.

Speaking about her life and experience, Tara said: “I am 15 years old. I have CP, otherwise known as cerebral palsy. I attended primary school at Scoil Eoin Phoil and am currently studying for my Junior Cert at Colaiste Chiarain. My favourite subjects are music, art, english and science. My dream job would be to be an actress or a zoologist. My favourite singer is Adele and my favourite TV show is That’s 70s show. One of the most annoying things for me as a wheelchair user is accessibility. There are still plenty of improvements that could be done that would make life much easier. Covid has brought me some challenges but some school off has been an advantage.Happy Christmas to everyone and stay safe.”