Social work graduates are relatively low in number for our needs as a country Kildare TD told

Victims of child abuse receive a comprehensive follow up service which includes screening within 24 hours, preliminary enquiry and initial assessment, Kildare North TD, Bernard Durkan has been told in the Dail.

The Maynooth based TD had asked the Minister for Children the extent to which a comprehensive follow-up response becomes available to victims of bullying or child abuse and if there were enough case workers available.

A reply came from Tusla who said that social work graduates are relatively low in number for our needs.

He was told that interventions focus on the safety of the child and means by which adults in the child’s life can promote safety and reduce harm and danger to the child.

Tusla received 10,887 referrals of abuse/neglect in the first six months of 2020, of these 89% (9,661) had a preliminary enquiry and of these 25% (2,378) required an initial assessment. “Bullying can potentially emerge as an issue for children and the appropriate actions are taken by our family welfare and support services,” it said.

The Dail was told that since the establishment of Tusla the number of social work staff has increased but are not plentiful. “Our recruitment effort continues to focus on front line grades and if we are to meet the needs presenting we will require additional social workers to be available for recruitment. Social work graduates are relatively low in number for our needs as a country as many employing authorities are seeking social workers. We are seeking to attract new graduates to this most complex area of work and working with other Government departments to increase the supply of social work training places.”