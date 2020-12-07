Kildare Death Notices for today: Monday, December 7

The death has occurred of Francis (Fran) Barry

White Abbey Lawns, Kildare Town, Kildare



Barry, Francis (Fran), Retd. Sergeant, Magee Barracks, Kildare Town, White Abbey Lawns, Kildare Town, 30th Nov 2020 (Peacefully) in the wonderful care of the staff of the Curragh Lawns Nursing home with his family by his side. Sadly missed by his loving wife Sheila, children Damien, Adrian, Maria, Vicky & Brian, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, his 9 grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives & friends.

May Fran Rest In Peace.

A private family funeral will take place due to advice on public gatherings. Removal from his residence by Anderson & Leahy Funeral Directors, to arrive at the Carmelite Church, Kildare Town for 11am Mass on Thursday. Burial afterwards to St. Conleth’s Cemetery, Kildare. Funeral Mass can be viewed on the Carmelite Church Facebook page.

For those who cannot attend due to the current restrictions, please leave a condolence message below.

The family would like to thank you for your co-operation, understanding and support during this sensitive time.

The death has occurred of Connie Dunne

Main Street, Rathangan, Kildare / Tullow, Carlow

Connie Dunne, Main Street, Rathangan, Co. Kildare and Tullow. Co. Carlow, December 6th 2020, Peacefully at The Sacred Heart Hospital. Carlow. Predeceased by her sisters, Maureen and Olive and brother Fr. Seamus. Will be sadly missed by her bothers Pat,Sean and Brendan, sister Cecelia, her much loved nieces and nephews, great grandnieces, and great grand nephew, sisters in law, extended family, Antoniette and her many friends.

May She Rest in Peace.

In line with Government and HSE Guidelines there will be a private family funeral Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon in the Church of Assumption & St. Patrick, Rathangan, followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Rathangan.

Special thanks to the staff at the Scared Heart ward of the hospital for their kindness.

Mass can be viewed on https://www.youtube.com/c/icatholicplayer

Those wishing to leave a message may do on the Condolence book below.

The death has occurred of Tim Cahill

Stone Cottage, Portauns, Kilmallock, Limerick / Kildare

The death has occurred of Tim Cahill, Stone Cottage, Portauns, Kilmallock, Co. Limerick, December 5th, 2020. Unexpectedly, but peacefully, at The University Hospital, Limerick. Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Helen (née Martin), his loving daughters Majella and Shirley, sons Diarmaid, Fergal, Cyril and Timothy, sons in law John and Danny, daughters in law Gitta, Catherine, Niamh and Ana, sisters Sheila (McManus), Margaret (Leonard), sisters in law Peggy (O’Connell) and Philomena (Martin), his adoring grandchildren Owen, Niamh, Saoirse, Joshua, Lucy, Gavin, Anna, Mia, Harry and baby Jack, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, kind neighbours and a large circle of friends, especially all the staff and customers of Cahill’s Homevalue Hardware, Kilmallock.

May He Rest In Peace

Tim’s funeral cortège will depart his residence on Tuesday, December 8th, at 1.20pm and will travel along the main street, passing Cahill's Homevalue Hardware, to enable friends and neighbours to pay their respects and will arrive at S.S Peter and Paul’s Church, Kilmallock, for requiem Mass at 2pm, which will be confined to family and close friends. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to The Daffodil Ward, University Hospital, Limerick. Funeral Mass will be streamed live. Funeral viewing link details to follow.

Due to the present climate under Covid - 19 restrictions; anyone who would have liked to have attended Tim’s Funeral and express their sympathy and support to the family at this sad time, can leave a message of support and condolence on the link below. Mass cards and letters of sympathy can be posted to Daffy’s Funeral Home, Kilmallock, Co. Limerick.

The death has occurred of Helen Holohan (née Cullen)

Lackagh, Monasterevin, Kildare

Peacefully at Saint Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh surrounded by her loving family. Sadly missed by her loving husband Pierce, sons John and Dermot, daughters Caroline and Rosaleen, sons in law James and David, daughter in law Lisa, grandchildren Millie and Fionn, sisters Carmel and Rosaleen, brothers and sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Helen rest in peace

Due to current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below. Removal on Wednesday morning to arrive at Saint Peter and Paul's Church, Monasterevin for requiem Mass at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in Lackagh Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Peter Mulreid

Mullaghmast, Ballitore, Athy, Kildare / Newbridge, Kildare

Mulreid, Peter, Crandoon Farm, Mullaghmast, Ballitore, Athy, & late of Newbridge, 6th December 2020. (Peacefully) in the wonderful care of the nurses and staff of St. Brigid’s hospice, The Curragh, sadly missed by his children, Thomas, Tara & Orla, sisters, Breda, Mary, Carmel, Patricia, brother Thomas, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives & friends.

May Peter Rest In Peace

A private family funeral will take place due to advice on public gatherings. Removal from his residence on Tuesday to arrive at St. Conleth’s Parish Church, Newbridge for 12.30pm Mass. Funeral afterwards to St. Conleth’s Cemetery, Newbridge. Peter’s funeral Mass will be lived streamed on www.newbridgeparish.ie/webcam.

For those who cannot attend due to the current restrictions, please leave a condolence message below. The family would like to thank you for your co-operation, understanding and support during this sensitive time.

The death has occurred of Bridget O'Brien (née Farrell)

Mylerstown, Robertstown, Kildare

Peacefully, at home surrounded by her loving family. Wife of the late John. Sadly missed by her loving son John, daughters Liz and Ann, daughter-in-law Sharon, son-in-law JJ, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers and sisters, brothers and sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Bridget Rest in Peace

In line with Government advice regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place. Removal on Tuesday morning to arrive at the Church of the Holy Trinity, Allen for Funeral Mass at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in Allen Cemetery.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below. Livestream of Bridget's Funeral Mass can be viewed on the Allen Parish Facebook page.



The death has occurred of Johnny (John) Mooney

Naas, Kildare

Mooney Johnny (John), Tipper East, Eadestown, Naas, Co. Kildare. 3rd December 2020. Son of the late Greta and Jack and brother of Richie, Ann, Margaret, Ber, Martin, Teresa, Pat and Marcella. Will be dearly missed by his family, sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, extended family, work colleagues, relatives and friends.

May Johnny Rest in Peace

Funeral to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Eadestown, on Monday arriving for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Eadestown Cemetery. Given the exceptional climate and to protect everyone who knew Johnny the funeral with immediate family (25 persons) will take place on Monday. Those who would have liked to attend Johnny’s funeral, but due to these restrictions cannot, may leave a personal message for the family on the condolence page below. The family thank you for your cooperation, understanding during this sensitive time.