Warning of dangerous road conditions this morning with risk of freezing fog and ice

Motorists are being warned of potentially dangerous driving conditions this morning with a fog warning in place for the entire country.

Met Eireann is warning that dense fog with a risk of freezing fog in places.

According to the forecast, there will be widespread dense fog will develop with patches of freezing fog also.

Frost and some icy patches will develop as temperatures fall to between -3 to +1 degrees in a light easterly to northeasterly breezes

The AA is warning motorists to slow down in affected areas and use fog lights where necessary.

The Nationwide Status Yellow fog warning from Met Eireann has been extended to 1pm today.