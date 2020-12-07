Man reported missing is found safe and well

A man reported missing on Friday last was found safe and well at the weekend.

Gardaí in Blackrock, Co Dublin had sought the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of 58-year-old Justin Kennedy, who went missing from Stillorgan on Thursday.

Justin was last seen on Stillorgan Road, at approximately 10.30am on Thursday morning.

A press release said that Gardaí and family were concerned for Justin's safety.

Gardaí said on Saturday that Mr Kennedy was located safe and well and they thanked the public and the media for their assistance.

