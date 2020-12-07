COVID-19 LATEST: No deaths and 242 cases with 9 in Kildare

There have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.

There has been a total of 2,099 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Sunday 6th December, the HPSC has been notified of 242 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

There is now a total of 74,468* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

113 are men / 129 are women

63% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 37 years old

There were 76 cases in Dublin, 27 in Donegal, 22 in Kilkenny, 16 in Galway, 14 in Louth and the remaining 87 cases are spread across 18 other counties.

As of 2pm today 223 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 28 are in ICU. 9 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

