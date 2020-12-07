PHOTOS: Pretty as a picture traditional cottage is a bargain

If you're on the lookout for a postcard-perfect rural retreat in the Irish countryside, then this cosy cottage in Cork might just tick the boxes.

We've all been tempted to pack in the urban living and escape to the countryside, especially over the last few months, and the remote-working world of today means that more and more people are taking flight from larger towns and cities in search of a little patch of their own.

This attractive and well presented two-bedroom cottage style residence is within walking distance of Kanturk town and sits on a 0.3 acre roadside site.

The accommodation comprises of an open plan sitting room, kitchen and dining room on the ground floor with two bedrooms and a bathroom on the first floor. The residence has been modernised and insulated with underfloor heating on the ground floor and a solid fuel stove installed.

The property is also fully furnished throughout and on-site services include private water (well), private sewerage and a broadband connection for those considering working remotely.

The property is situated in the townland of Gurteenard, adjacent to Kanturk AFC and within a few hundred metres of the town boundary. The property also boasts attractive views of Kanturk castle, and Banteer railway station is within minutes.

Situated 55 kilometres north east of Cork city, 22 kilometres west of Mallow and a 35-minute drive from both Kerry Airport and the incredibly beautiful town of Killarney.

This property is listed with a price tag of €85,000.