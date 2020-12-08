PHOTOS: K Club to be transformed by €6m extension being proposed

The K Club has lodged planning permission for a new extension to its hotel.

It hopes to extend the east wing of the building by 1,624 sq.ms to provide a new function room and entrance areas.

The plans also also allow for the refurbishment and remodeling of the existing building.

The estimated construction value of the proposed project is believed to be €6m, according to the Building Information Ireland database.

An architectural drawing of the new extension / JNP Architects

If approved, the former single storey swimming pool building to the south will be removed as well as some outbuildings.

The owners also want to lower the floor level of the extension to contain a new single storey function room, kitchen area, staff area, toilets, bar, stores and plant room.

A computer generated image of the new extension / Neat Design

The upper floor of the new extension would house new entrance areas, a bar, glazed link to the existing hotel building, new toilets, meeting room, stairs and lifts.

The development also includes alterations to existing facades along with external works.

Planning documents include provisions for landscaping work, drainage and paths.

Straffan House and gates are part of a Protected Structure under legislation.