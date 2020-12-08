Man found drink driving in Naas was 'rushing to brother's aid'

A man found driving with excess alcohol was banned from driving at Naas District Court.

Raimondas Ceikauskas, 39, whose address was given as 78 Sallins Pier, Sallins, was prosecuted for an offence at Oakfield Heights, Naas.

Sgt Jim Kelly said on November 25 that the defendant was stopped on May 16 last and a breath sample returned a reading of 106 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.

Barrister Aisling Murphy said the defendant had received a call from his brother’s landlord and he “rushed to his brother’s aid” because his brother had health issues.

Ms Murphy also said that he needs his car for work purposes and to bring two others to work.

She also said that he provides for his family, including two children.

He was disqualified from driving for three years.

Judge Desmond Zaidan also imposed a €500 fine.