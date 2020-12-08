Naas apartment damaged during daylight hours break-in

Some €500 worth of damage was caused at an apartment in Naas during a break-in.

Gardaí are investigating the incident at Oakglade Hall, which took place between 7.30am and 10.15am on November 24.

The occupant returned to find that the culprits had smashed a glass door on their way into the property before ransacking it. Drawers, cupboards and presses were pulled out.

It’s thought that nothing was stolen.