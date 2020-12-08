Barrister criticises delay in hearing case at Naas District Court

A barrister has criticised the delay in dealing with a case concerning a burglary allegation.

Sarah Connolly requested that Judge Desmond Zaidan strike out the case against her client, James O'Reilly, 24, whose address was given as 4 Ardmore Walk, Tallaght.

The defendant faces an allegation of burglary at an address in Kildangan on July 16, 2018.

Sgt Brian Jacob requested that the case be put back to 2021, at Naas District Court on December 3.

He also said that the victim of the alleged incident had requested that the Director of Public Prosecutions give information about an original decision to withdraw the case.

Sgt Jacob said that crime victims are entitled in some circumstances to question the DPP’s decision not to proceed. The so called “victim’s directive” was enacted in Ireland three years ago. It gives victims the right to be informed of the progress of a case.

However Ms Connolly said that the State has had ample time to deal with the case - and the book of evidence is now “well overdue.”.

She said the case had been eventually “dragged into court” and continually adjourned and added it was not acceptable to have the case hanging over the defendant for as long.

Ms Connolly said that issues in respect of the alleged victim and the DPP’s office should not delay the case..

She added that striking out the case did not mean that the State could not re-enter it in court.

Judge Zaidan adjourned the matter until December 10.