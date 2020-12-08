War Medals of soldier previously based at Curragh for sale on eBay

A set of World War One medals belonging to a soldier who was stationed at the Curragh Camp between 1913 and 1914 is on sale on auction site, eBay for hundreds of euro.

The medals are being sold by a vendor based in the Netherlands.

The current price on the popular auction site is over €600.

The medals, which include a Victory Medal and an Imperial Service Medal were awarded to English soldier William Henry Ashplant who was born in London in the 1890s.

Ashplant worked as a plumber before enlisting in 1913 and came to serve with the 16th The Queen's Lancers and was based at Curragh Camp.

He later fought in France in 1914 and served throughout the war on the Western Front.

Ashplant was eventually discharged in February 1929. He passed away in Islington in 1982.