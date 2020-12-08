New Town Park and Playground in Prosperous is officially opened
The new Town Park and Playground
Prosperous Town Park & Playground is now open, Kildare Co Council has announced.
The community-friendly facility is available to be explored and enjoyed by children of all ages.
The project was developed by the Council, Prosperous Tidy Towns and the local community.
The development secured funding from the Town and Village Renewal Scheme 2016 and the Local Property Tax scheme.
