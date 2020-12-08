Clanard Court Hotel wins major national wedding awards

The Clanard Court Hotel has been named as Top Rated Wedding Venue in Ireland by the weddingdates.ie website.

The Athy hotel beat off competition from other venues across Ireland to win the prestigious accolade.

A total of four other prizes were also scooped by the Athy hotel included Top Rated Outdoor Wedding Venue and Top Rated 4 Star Wedding Venue.

The Clanard Court was also also awarded the Top Rated Wedding Venue in Leinster and the Top Rated Wedding Venue in County Kildare.

The hotel will receive Badges and Certificates confirming the awards.