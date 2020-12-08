Fines imposed for tax law breaches

Fines have been imposed on two County Kildare individuals for breaches of tax legislation.

The Il Fico Italian restaurant at Dublin Road, Naas, was fined €950 for failure to hold a current liquor licence.

Marius Girdauskas, whose address was given as Danaron House, Allenwood South, who is classified as motor maintenance was fined €2,500 for alcohol smuggling.

Read more County Kildare news

The names form part of a list of 80 cases in respect of the period running from July 1, 2020 to September 30, 2020, who were fined or had another penalty imposed by a court.

The total number of cases published is 80 and the total amount of fines and penalties imposed amounted to €183,098.00