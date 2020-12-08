Fines imposed for tax law breaches

Revenue

Kildare Now Reporter

Reporter:

Kildare Now Reporter

Email:

editor@kildarenow.ie

Fines have been imposed on two County Kildare individuals for breaches of tax legislation.

The Il Fico Italian restaurant at Dublin Road, Naas, was fined €950 for failure to hold a current liquor licence.

Marius Girdauskas, whose address was given as Danaron House, Allenwood South, who is classified as motor maintenance was fined €2,500 for alcohol smuggling.

The names form part of a list of 80 cases in respect of the period running from July 1, 2020 to September 30, 2020, who were fined or had another penalty imposed by a court.

The total number of cases published is 80 and the total amount of fines and penalties imposed amounted to  €183,098.00