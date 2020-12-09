Kildare Death Notices for today: Wednesday, December 9

The death has occurred of Nancy (Annie) Doyle

Davidstown, Pillsworth, Castledermot, Kildare

Peacefully in the care of Allen Ward, Naas Hospital in her 94th year. Predeceased by her husband Ned. Deeply regretted by her loving sons Michael, Seamus, Thomas, Patrick and Eamonn, daughters-in-law, brothers, sisters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends.

MAY NANCY REST IN PEACE

Due to government guidelines regarding public gatherings,a private Funeral will take place for family and close friends. Reposing in Dunne's Funeral Home, Mill Road, Castledermot on Wednesday from 6pm to 8:30pm for family and close friends. Removal on Thursday to The Church of The Assumption, Castledermot arriving for Requiem Mass at 12noon followed by burial in Coltstown Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Daniel Gleeson

Highfield Park, Kilcock, Kildare

Daniel, beloved husband of the late Carmel, dear father of Ann, Denise and Gabriel, grandfather of Emma, Lisa, Darragh, Joshua, Olly and Alfie, great-grandfather of Finn and Theo. Deeply regretted by his family, sons-in-law; Benny and Barry, daughter-in-law; Karen, brothers-in-law; Hubert and Terry, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Special mention to his carers and the staff at Cavan General Hospital.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.

With regret, a private funeral will take place due to government advice regarding public gatherings. When the current circumstances have passed, we look forward to celebrating Daniel’s life with friends and extended family. Daniel’s funeral cortège will visit his home at 10:45am on Friday morning, 11th December, en route to St. Coca's Church, Kilcock, arriving for Mass at 11:00am followed by burial in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

Daniel's Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.kilcockandnewtownparish.ie/webcam/. Those who would have attended the funeral, but cannot due to current restrictions, can leave a personal message for Daniel's family in the ‘Condolences’ section below. Family flowers only, donations can be made to Palliative care in Cavan General Hospital.

The death has occurred of Charles (Charlie) O'Connor

Eadestown, Naas, Kildare

O’Connor Charlie (Charles), Eadestown, Naas, Co. Kildare. 5th December 2020. Loving husband of Patricia and father of Phil and Trish. Will be dearly missed by his family, sons-in-law Paul and Ian, grandchildren Brendan, Henry, Katie and Shane, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Charlie Rest in Peace.

House Private

Funeral to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Eadestown on Thursday arriving for 11.00am Funeral Mass followed by burial in Eadestown Cemetery. Given the exceptional climate and to protect everyone who knew Charlie the Funeral Mass is for immediate family.

Those who would have liked to attend Charlie’s funeral, but due to these restrictions cannot may stand outside (2 m) apart and may leave a personal message for the family on the condolence below. The family thank you for your cooperation and understanding during this sensitive time.



The death has occurred of Bernie O'Donoghue (née Murphy)

Reens West, Ardagh, Limerick / Kildare

Formerly of Cadamstown, Co. Kildare. Died on the 8th December 2020 peacefully at Milford Care Centre. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Maurice, sons Eamon and John, daughter-in-law Katherine, granddaughter Leah, brothers, sisters, extended family, relatives and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

In accordance with Government guidelines a private family funeral mass will take place in Monagea Church on Friday, 11th December, at 12 noon. Burial after in Monagea cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice. Messages of condolence can be offered by clicking on the link below. Mass cards and letters of sympathy to Riedys Undertakers.



The death has occurred of Mary Boylan (née Proudfoot)

Celbridge, Kildare

Boylan (née Proudfoot) (Celbridge, Co. Kildare) Mary, December 7, 2020, peacefully at home. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Patrick, daughter Lisa, son Paul, dad Edward, sister Nora, brother Eamon, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

In accordance with Government guidelines on the control of COVID 19 a private family funeral will take place on Wednesday with Requiem Mass at 11a.m. in St. Patrick’s Church, Celbridge. Those who may have wished to attend but now cannot may visit https://www.celstra.ie on Wednesday at 11a.m.

Family flowers only, please. Donations,if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.