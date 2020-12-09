Trio raising funds for LauraLynn Children's Hospice

Kildare native Claire Campbell along with her sister Louise and her fiance Kevin McMahon are raising funds for the LauraLynn Children's Hospice.

Claire and Louise are from Caragh and Kevin is from Kilcullen.

Claire said: "We're doing two fundraising events live on Facebook and Instagram to raise money for LauraLynn.

"We have made €700 so far and would be delighted to make even more to help them.

"We will be doing a Facebook live on the 13th of December at 7pm and an Instagram live on the 19th at 1pm.

LauraLynn are an amazing Irish children's charity who are "making the most of short and precious lives".

Any donation big or small will be hugely appreciated.

"To see our events live on Facebook, you follow Sing for Laura Lynn on Facebook and to see it on Instagram you follow sing_for_lauralynn.

"A share would be highly appreciated the link to donate."